Vaughn Grissom -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Houston Astros, with Framber Valdez on the mound, on April 22 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: BSSO
Vaughn Grissom At The Plate

  • Grissom has a double and a walk while hitting .269.
  • In six of seven games this season, Grissom has had at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
  • He has not gone deep in his seven games this season.
  • Grissom has had an RBI in three games this year.
  • He has not scored a run this season.

Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
  • The Astros have a 3.35 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow 20 home runs (one per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Valdez (1-2 with a 1.80 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his fifth of the season.
  • The lefty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 29-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (1.80), 31st in WHIP (1.160), and 39th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
