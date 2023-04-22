On Saturday, Matt Olson (.304 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Framber Valdez. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Astros.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Stadium: Truist Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson is batting .266 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 14 walks.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he ranks 79th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 13th in slugging.

Olson has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this season (12 of 20), with at least two hits seven times (35.0%).

He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games this season, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 11 games this year (55.0%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (30.0%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 11 games this season, with multiple runs four times.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 12 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (41.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (66.7%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (33.3%) 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (58.3%)

Astros Pitching Rankings