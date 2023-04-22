The Atlanta Braves and Eli White, who went 0-for-1 last time in action, take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Padres.

Eli White Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: BSSO
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +375)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Eli White At The Plate (2022)

  • White hit .200 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 walks.
  • White picked up a hit in 34.0% of his games last season (16 of 47), with at least two hits in four of those contests (8.5%).
  • He went yard in 6.4% of his games last year (three of 47), and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • White drove in a run in six of 47 games last season (12.8%), including three occasions when he drove in multiple runs (6.4%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He scored in 14 of 47 games last year (29.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Eli White Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
19 GP 18
.222 AVG .176
.300 OBP .246
.278 SLG .333
1 XBH 4
1 HR 2
5 RBI 5
21/6 K/BB 20/5
8 SB 4
Home Away
22 GP 25
8 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (32.0%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (4.0%)
5 (22.7%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (36.0%)
1 (4.5%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (8.0%)
3 (13.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (12.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff ranked third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros had the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (2.89).
  • Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Valdez (1-2) takes the mound for the Astros in his fifth start of the season. He has a 1.80 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
  • The lefty last pitched on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 10th in ERA (1.80), 31st in WHIP (1.160), and 39th in K/9 (9).
