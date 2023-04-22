Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will hit the field against the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. at Truist Park on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Braves vs. Astros Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 27 homers this season, which ranks fifth in the league.

Atlanta ranks fifth in the majors with a .438 team slugging percentage.

The Braves rank sixth in MLB with a .261 team batting average.

Atlanta is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking ninth with 101 total runs this season.

The Braves have an OBP of .343 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Braves rank 22nd in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.5 whiffs per contest.

Atlanta averages the 11th-most strikeouts per nine innings (9.1) in the majors this season.

Atlanta has pitched to a 3.37 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

The Braves rank 12th in MLB with a combined 1.274 WHIP this season.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Kyle Wright to the mound for his third start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while allowing four hits against the Kansas City Royals.

Wright has started two games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 4.1 innings per appearance.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/16/2023 Royals W 5-4 Away Kyle Wright Zack Greinke 4/17/2023 Padres W 2-0 Away Max Fried Ryan Weathers 4/18/2023 Padres W 8-1 Away Spencer Strider Blake Snell 4/19/2023 Padres L 1-0 Away Charlie Morton Nick Martínez 4/21/2023 Astros L 6-4 Home Bryce Elder Hunter Brown 4/22/2023 Astros - Home Kyle Wright Framber Valdez 4/23/2023 Astros - Home Max Fried Cristian Javier 4/24/2023 Marlins - Home Spencer Strider Edward Cabrera 4/25/2023 Marlins - Home Charlie Morton Daniel Castano 4/26/2023 Marlins - Home Bryce Elder Braxton Garrett 4/27/2023 Marlins - Home Kyle Wright Sandy Alcantara

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.