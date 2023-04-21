The Dallas Stars and Minnesota Wild face off in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 21, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN1, TVAS, BSN, BSWIX, and BSSW. The series is knotted up at 1-1.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, April 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

Stars vs. Wild Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/19/2023 Stars Wild 7-3 DAL 4/17/2023 Stars Wild 3-2 (F/OT) MIN 2/17/2023 Wild Stars 2-1 (F/SO) MIN 2/8/2023 Stars Wild 4-1 DAL 12/29/2022 Wild Stars 4-1 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have given up 215 total goals (2.6 per game), ranking third in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Stars' 281 total goals (3.4 per game) rank seventh in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Stars have given up 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.8 goals per game (38 total) over that time.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 82 46 63 109 66 62 0% Jamie Benn 82 33 45 78 48 55 60% Joe Pavelski 82 28 49 77 57 32 53.3% Roope Hintz 73 37 38 75 38 26 52% Miro Heiskanen 79 11 62 73 65 53 -

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild have one of the best defenses in the NHL, allowing 219 total goals (2.7 per game), sixth in the NHL.

The Wild have 239 goals this season (2.9 per game), 23rd in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Wild have gone 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have allowed 3.3 goals per game (33 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that stretch.

Wild Key Players