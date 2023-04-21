Sean Murphy -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Houston Astros, with Hunter Brown on the hill, on April 21 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy has seven doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .259.
  • Among the qualified batters, he ranks 95th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 15th and he is 12th in slugging.
  • In 43.8% of his games this season (seven of 16), Murphy has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (31.3%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has hit a long ball in four games this year (25.0%), homering in 5.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Murphy has driven in a run in seven games this season (43.8%), including three games with more than one RBI (18.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored a run in six games this season, with multiple runs three times.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 9
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (33.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%)
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (44.4%)

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.4 K/9, the eighth-best in MLB.
  • The Astros have a 3.31 team ERA that ranks seventh among all league pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow 20 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
  • Brown (2-0) takes the mound for the Astros in his fourth start of the season. He has a 1.93 ERA in 18 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went seven innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
  • The 24-year-old has amassed a 1.93 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings across three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .200 to his opponents.
