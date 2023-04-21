Ozzie Albies Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Astros - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Hunter Brown and the Houston Astros at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .237 with a double, four home runs and three walks.
- Albies has gotten at least one hit in 73.7% of his games this year (14 of 19), with multiple hits three times (15.8%).
- He has hit a home run in 21.1% of his games in 2023 (four of 19), and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has had an RBI in seven games this year (36.8%), including four multi-RBI outings (21.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least one run six times this season (31.6%), including one multi-run game.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Astros have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.31).
- Astros pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 1.1 per game).
- Brown (2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, when he went seven innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.93, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opponents are hitting .200 against him.
