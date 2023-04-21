Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Astros - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Friday, Matt Olson (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Atlanta Braves play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Hunter Brown. First pitch is at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Hunter Brown
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 21 hits, which is best among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .280 with 12 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.
- In 63.2% of his 19 games this season, Olson has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- In 26.3% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 11 games this year (57.9%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (31.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 11 games this year (57.9%), including multiple runs in four games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|12
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (41.7%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|8 (66.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (33.3%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (58.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks eighth in the league.
- The Astros have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.31).
- Astros pitchers combine to give up 20 home runs (1.1 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- Brown (2-0 with a 1.93 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 18 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Astros, his fourth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up no earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In three games this season, the 24-year-old has a 1.93 ERA and 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .200 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.