The Atlanta Hawks, De'Andre Hunter included, will play at 7:00 PM on Friday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on April 18, Hunter put up 18 points and 12 rebounds in a 119-106 loss against the Celtics.

With prop bets available for Hunter, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 15.4 13.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 5.1 Assists -- 1.4 1.3 PRA 20.5 21 19.9 PR -- 19.6 18.6 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.2



De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Celtics

Hunter has taken 12.3 shots per game this season and made 5.7 per game, which account for 10.9% and 10.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 4.3 threes per game, or 11.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Celtics are ranked fourth in the NBA, allowing 111.4 points per game.

On the glass, the Celtics have given up 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 18th in the NBA.

Allowing 23.1 assists per contest, the Celtics are the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have allowed 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 38 18 12 3 2 0 0 4/15/2023 30 11 3 0 1 0 2 4/9/2023 17 14 3 1 1 0 0 3/11/2023 39 16 3 2 2 1 0 11/16/2022 34 13 4 0 2 0 0

