The Atlanta Hawks, Clint Capela included, will be in action at 7:00 PM on Friday versus the Boston Celtics in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his last appearance, a 119-106 loss to the Celtics, Capela put up four points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Below we will look at Capela's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 12.0 11.7 Rebounds 9.5 11.0 10.1 Assists -- 0.9 0.7 PRA 20.5 23.9 22.5 PR -- 23 21.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Clint Capela's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Clint Capela Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, he's put up 7.1% of the Hawks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.2 per contest.

The Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics are the fourth-best defensive team in the league, giving up 111.4 points per game.

Allowing 44 rebounds per game, the Celtics are the 18th-ranked squad in the league.

The Celtics concede 23.1 assists per contest, second-ranked in the league.

Clint Capela vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/18/2023 22 4 7 0 0 1 2 4/15/2023 27 12 8 0 0 0 1 3/11/2023 21 12 9 0 0 0 0 11/16/2022 18 7 8 0 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Capela or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.