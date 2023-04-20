Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Thursday will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets face off, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Jets are up 1-0. The Golden Knights are favored (-165) in this game against the Jets (+140).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a look at which squad we predict will emerge with the victory in Thursday's NHL Playoffs First Round action.

Golden Knights vs. Jets Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this game calls for a final score of Golden Knights 4, Jets 2.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-165)

Golden Knights (-165) Computer Predicted Total: 5.9

5.9 Computer Predicted Spread: Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 51-22-9 overall and 13-9-22 in overtime matchups.

Vegas has 45 points (20-8-5) in the 33 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 11 games this season the Golden Knights registered just one goal, they went 1-8-2 (four points).

Vegas has finished 4-10-5 in the 19 games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering 13 points).

The Golden Knights have scored three or more goals 51 times, and are 46-3-2 in those games (to record 94 points).

In the 26 games when Vegas has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has an 18-7-1 record (37 points).

In the 39 games when it outshot its opponent, Vegas is 27-7-5 (59 points).

The Golden Knights' opponents have had more shots in 38 games. The Golden Knights went 20-15-3 in those matchups (43 points).

Jets Splits and Trends

The Jets have earned a record of 10-3-13 in overtime matchups to contribute to an overall mark of 46-33-3.

Winnipeg has earned 34 points (16-7-2) in its 25 games decided by one goal.

This season the Jets registered only one goal in 15 games and they finished 0-14-1 in those matchups.

When Winnipeg has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned 13 points (6-9-1 record).

The Jets have scored three or more goals in 46 games, earning 83 points from those contests.

This season, Winnipeg has capitalized on a single power-play goal in 30 games has a record of 18-12-0 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Winnipeg is 25-13-1 (51 points).

The Jets have been outshot by opponents 42 times this season, and earned 46 points in those games.

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 14th 3.26 Goals Scored 3 21st 11th 2.74 Goals Allowed 2.73 10th 15th 31.6 Shots 30.3 21st 13th 31 Shots Allowed 30.3 10th 18th 20.3% Power Play % 19.3% 22nd 19th 77.4% Penalty Kill % 82.4% 7th

Golden Knights vs. Jets Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM

TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

