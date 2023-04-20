Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Thursday will see the Vegas Golden Knights and Winnipeg Jets meet, beginning at 10:00 PM ET on TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM. The Jets are up 1-0.

You can tune in to TBS, SportsNet, CBC, TVAS, and SportsNet RM to see the match unfold as the Jets look to take down the Golden Knights.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Golden Knights vs. Jets Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/18/2023 Golden Knights Jets 5-1 WPG 12/13/2022 Jets Golden Knights 6-5 VEG 10/30/2022 Golden Knights Jets 2-1 (F/OT) VEG 10/20/2022 Golden Knights Jets 5-2 VEG

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights have conceded 225 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking 11th in league play in goals against.

The Golden Knights' 267 total goals (3.3 per game) rank 14th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Golden Knights are 5-2-3 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Golden Knights have allowed 27 goals (2.7 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have averaged 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over that span.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 67 27 39 66 54 47 45.3% Chandler Stephenson 81 16 49 65 30 64 58.1% Jonathan Marchessault 76 28 29 57 30 40 37.5% Reilly Smith 78 26 30 56 38 30 57.1% Alex Pietrangelo 73 11 43 54 52 56 100%

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets allow 2.7 goals per game (224 in total), the 10th-fewest in the NHL.

With 246 goals (three per game), the Jets have the league's 21st-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Jets are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Jets have allowed 19 goals (1.9 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) during that span.

Jets Key Players