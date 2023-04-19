Vaughn Grissom Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Vaughn Grissom, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Padres.
Vaughn Grissom Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Vaughn Grissom At The Plate (2022)
- Grissom hit .291 with six doubles, five home runs and 12 walks.
- Grissom got a hit in 60.5% of his 43 games last year, with at least two hits in 27.9% of those contests.
- He homered in 11.6% of his games last year (five of 43), and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Grissom drove in a run in 11 of 43 games last season (25.6%), with more than one RBI in six of those games (14.0%).
- He touched home plate in 20 of 43 games last year, with multiple runs in four of those games.
Vaughn Grissom Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|23
|.339
|AVG
|.259
|.431
|OBP
|.304
|.518
|SLG
|.388
|6
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|11
|12/8
|K/BB
|22/4
|3
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|24
|14 (73.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (50.0%)
|5 (26.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|7 (29.2%)
|7 (36.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|13 (54.2%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (12.5%)
|4 (21.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|7 (29.2%)
Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Padres pitching staff ranked fifth in MLB last season with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres had the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Padres pitchers combined to allow 173 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 17th in baseball.
- Martinez makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 5.60 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 17 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.60, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .221 batting average against him.
