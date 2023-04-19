Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sean Murphy -- batting .314 with six doubles, four home runs, seven walks and 12 RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Nick Martinez on the hill, on April 19 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Padres.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: PETCO Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: BSSD
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .275 with seven doubles, four home runs and 13 walks.
- Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 70th in batting average, 11th in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.
- Murphy has picked up a hit in seven of 15 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- He has homered in four games this season (26.7%), homering in 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (46.7%), with two or more RBI in three of those contests (20.0%).
- He has scored in six of 15 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (50.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Padres have a 4.36 team ERA that ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 18th in baseball in home runs given up (21 total, 1.1 per game).
- Martinez (0-1) takes the mound for the Padres in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 5.60 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 11 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Friday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In three games this season, the 32-year-old has a 5.60 ERA and 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .221 to opposing batters.
