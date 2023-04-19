Wednesday's contest features the Atlanta Braves (14-4) and the San Diego Padres (8-11) matching up at PETCO Park in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Braves according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on April 19.

The Atlanta Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (2-1, 3.86 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Nick Martinez (0-1, 5.60 ERA).

Braves vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: BSSD

Braves vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Braves 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 8-2 in those contests.

Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Braves have won 12, or 75%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has a record of 12-4 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 54.5% chance to win.

Atlanta has scored 97 runs this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Braves' 3.39 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule