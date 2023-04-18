Marcell Ozuna -- 1-for-4 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the hill, on April 18 at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Padres.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: PETCO Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Blake Snell
  • TV Channel: BSSD
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna is batting .091 with a double, two home runs and six walks.
  • In four of 13 games this season, Ozuna got a hit, but only one each time.
  • He has hit a long ball in two of 13 games played this year, and in 4% of his plate appearances.
  • Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this season (23.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 7
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (28.6%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (14.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (14.3%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres' 4.16 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Padres pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, one per game).
  • Snell makes the start for the Padres, his fourth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 7.62 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 13 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
  • The 30-year-old has put up a 7.62 ERA and 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .327 to opposing hitters.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.