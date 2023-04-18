Top Hawks Players to Watch vs. the Celtics - NBA Playoffs Game 2
Dejounte Murray is one of the players to watch on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Boston Celtics (57-25) take on the Atlanta Hawks (41-41) at TD Garden.
How to Watch Hawks vs. Celtics
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Hawks' Last Game
The Hawks were defeated by the Celtics on Saturday, 112-99. Murray scored 24 in a losing effort, while Jaylen Brown led the winning team with 29 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Dejounte Murray
|24
|8
|6
|3
|0
|0
|Trae Young
|16
|3
|8
|2
|0
|1
|Clint Capela
|12
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
Hawks Players to Watch
- Young is averaging team highs in points (26.2 per game) and assists (10.2). And he is contributing 3 rebounds, making 42.9% of his shots from the field and 33.4% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.
- The Hawks get 20.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game from Murray.
- Clint Capela is putting up a team-best 11 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 12 points and 0.9 assists, making 65.3% of his shots from the floor (fourth in NBA).
- The Hawks receive 9.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Onyeka Okongwu.
- The Hawks receive 13.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game from Saddiq Bey.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Dejounte Murray
|18.7
|3.9
|5.6
|1.4
|0.1
|0.7
|Trae Young
|16
|1.7
|8.7
|0.9
|0
|0.8
|Clint Capela
|11.3
|9.4
|0.7
|0.7
|1
|0
|Saddiq Bey
|12.5
|5.3
|2.1
|1.2
|0
|1.6
|Onyeka Okongwu
|11.2
|6.7
|0.9
|0.6
|1.5
|0.2
