The Atlanta Hawks (41-41) are keeping their eye on five players on the injury report as they prepare for Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics (57-25) at TD Garden on Tuesday, April 18 at 7:00 PM ET.

These teams match up for the second straight game after the Celtics took down the Hawks 112-99 on Saturday. In the Celtics' win, Jaylen Brown scored 29 points (and added 12 rebounds and three assists), while Dejounte Murray scored 24 in the loss for the Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Clint Capela C Questionable Calf 12 11 0.9 Trae Young PG Questionable Groin 26.2 3 10.2 Dejounte Murray PG Questionable Ankle 20.5 5.3 6.1 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Questionable Knee 14 3 2.8 John Collins PF Questionable Back 13.1 6.5 1.2

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Celtics Injuries: None

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks' 118.4 points per game are seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 39-23 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

While the Hawks are scoring 118.4 points per game in 2022-23, they have bettered that mark over their last 10 games, producing 122.2 a contest.

Atlanta knocks down 10.8 three-pointers per game (24th in the league), 1.1 fewer than its opponents. It is shooting 35.2% from deep (21st in NBA) and its opponents are shooting 35.6%.

The Hawks' 115.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fifth in the NBA, and the 116.3 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 28th in the league.

