The Atlanta Hawks are 10-point underdogs heading into Game 2 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics have a 1-0 series lead.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Hawks vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 121 - Hawks 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 10)

Celtics (- 10) Pick OU: Over (230.5)



The Celtics' .537 ATS win percentage (44-35-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Hawks' .427 mark (35-45-2 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 10-point favorite or more 38.9% of the time. That's more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 10 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Atlanta and its opponents are more successful (56.1% of the time) than Boston and its opponents (52.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, a better mark than the Hawks have recorded (12-22) as moneyline underdogs.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Atlanta is third-best in the NBA offensively (118.4 points scored per game) and ranked 25th defensively (118.1 points allowed).

With 25 assists per game, the Hawks are 18th in the NBA.

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 24th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (10.8). They are 21st in 3-point percentage at 35.2%.

Atlanta takes 33.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 24.1% of its made shots are from there. Inside the arc, it attempts 66.9% of its shots, with 75.9% of its makes coming from there.

