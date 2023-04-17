The New York Islanders go on the road to square off with the Carolina Hurricanes in the first game of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday, April 17, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on . Bookmakers favor the Hurricanes in this matchup, listing them -170 odds on the moneyline against the Islanders (+145).

Here's our pick for who will clinch the win in this NHL Playoffs First Round contest.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Predictions for Monday

Our model for this contest calls for a final score of Hurricanes 4, Islanders 2.

Moneyline Pick: Hurricanes (-170)

Hurricanes (-170) Computer Predicted Total: 5.8

5.8 Computer Predicted Spread: Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes Splits and Trends

The Hurricanes (52-21-9 overall) have a 13-9-22 record in games that have gone to overtime.

In the 33 games Carolina has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 21-6-6 record (good for 48 points).

The six times this season the Hurricanes finished a game with only one goal, they went 2-3-1 (five points).

Carolina has scored two goals in 14 games this season (4-7-3 record, 11 points).

The Hurricanes have scored three or more goals in 56 games (46-5-5, 97 points).

In the 22 games when Carolina has scored a single power-play goal, it picked up 38 points after finishing 19-3-0.

In the 65 games when it outshot its opponent, Carolina is 43-18-4 (90 points).

The Hurricanes have been outshot by opponents in 13 games, going 7-3-3 to register 17 points.

Islanders Splits and Trends

The Islanders have a record of 42-31-9 this season and are 6-9-15 in overtime games.

New York has earned 32 points (14-7-4) in its 25 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

In 14 games this season when the Islanders ended a game with only one goal, they earned a total of four points (1-11-2).

New York has 14 points (6-9-2) when scoring a pair of goals this season.

The Islanders have earned 74 points in their 45 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, New York has scored a single power-play goal in 26 games and registered 32 points with a record of 14-8-4.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, New York has posted a record of 24-12-4 (52 points).

The Islanders have been outshot by opponents in 42 games, going 18-19-5 to register 41 points.

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 15th 3.2 Goals Scored 2.95 22nd 2nd 2.56 Goals Allowed 2.65 5th 3rd 34.8 Shots 30.8 19th 1st 26 Shots Allowed 31 13th 19th 19.8% Power Play % 15.3% 32nd 2nd 84.4% Penalty Kill % 82.2% 9th

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, April 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel:

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

