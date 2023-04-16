Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Apr. 16, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves are 8-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena on Sunday, starting at 10:30 PM ET on TNT, BSN, and ALT.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Timberwolves 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Timberwolves
- Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 8)
- Pick OU:
Over (224.5)
- The Nuggets have covered more often than the Timberwolves this year, recording an ATS record of 44-36-2, compared to the 39-41-2 mark of the T-Wolves.
- Denver covers the spread when it is an 8-point favorite or more 45.8% of the time. That's more often than Minnesota covers as an underdog of 8 or more (40%).
- Both Denver and Minnesota games have gone over the point total 45.1% of the time this year.
- As a moneyline underdog this season, the Timberwolves are 21-22, while the Nuggets are 43-18 as moneyline favorites.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Nuggets Performance Insights
- Offensively, Denver is putting up 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is surrendering 112.5 points per contest at the other end of the court (eighth-ranked).
- The Nuggets have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 28.9 dimes per contest.
- The Nuggets are sinking 11.8 three-pointers per game this year (18th-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 37.9% three-point percentage (fourth-best).
- So far this year, Denver has taken 63.9% two-pointers, accounting for 72.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 36.1% three-pointers (27.1% of the team's baskets).
Timberwolves Performance Insights
- Minnesota puts up 115.8 points per game and give up 115.8, ranking them 12th in the league offensively and 18th on defense.
- At 26.2 assists per game, the Timberwolves are eighth in the league.
- In 2022-23, the Timberwolves are 13th in the NBA in 3-point makes (12.2 per game) and 13th in 3-point percentage (36.5%).
- Minnesota attempts 61.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 38.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.6% of Minnesota's baskets are 2-pointers, and 28.4% are 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.