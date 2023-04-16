The Memphis Grizzlies and the Los Angeles Lakers will square off in Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Grizzlies vs. Lakers matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Sunday, April 16, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Trends

The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (scoring 116.9 points per game to rank eighth in the league while giving up 113 per outing to rank 11th in the NBA) and have a +323 scoring differential overall.

The Lakers have a +47 scoring differential, putting up 117.2 points per game (sixth in league) and allowing 116.6 (20th in NBA).

The teams average 234.1 points per game combined, 6.6 more points than this game's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 229.6 points per game combined, 2.1 more points than this contest's over/under.

Memphis has put together a 36-41-5 ATS record so far this year.

Los Angeles has won 40 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 42 times.

Grizzlies Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Ja Morant 27.5 -105 26.2 Desmond Bane 22.5 -115 21.5 Jaren Jackson Jr. 19.5 -125 18.6 Dillon Brooks 13.5 -105 14.3 Luke Kennard 9.5 -115 9.3

