How to Watch the Kings vs. Warriors: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NBA Playoffs Game 1
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The NBA Playoffs will see the Sacramento Kings and the Golden State Warriors meet in the opening round, with Game 1 next to come.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Warriors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Kings vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: ABC
- Watch Kings vs. Warriors with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Kings Stats Insights
- This season, the Kings have a 49.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Warriors' opponents have made.
- Sacramento has a 42-15 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.9% from the field.
- The Kings are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank eighth.
- The Kings average just 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors give up (117.1).
- Sacramento is 40-9 when scoring more than 117.1 points.
Warriors Stats Insights
- The Warriors' 47.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have allowed to their opponents.
- Golden State has put together a 29-9 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 49.2% from the field.
- The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 23rd.
- The Warriors average only 0.8 more points per game (118.9) than the Kings give up (118.1).
- When it scores more than 118.1 points, Golden State is 34-12.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings are putting up 123.4 points per game this season at home, which is 5.4 more points than they're averaging in away games (118).
- Defensively Sacramento has been worse in home games this year, allowing 120.1 points per game, compared to 116 in road games.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, the Kings have fared better in home games this season, sinking 13.9 threes per game with a 38.1% three-point percentage, compared to 13.7 threes per game and a 35.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Warriors Home & Away Comparison
- The Warriors put up more points per game at home (119.7) than away (118.2), and also allow fewer points at home (111.7) than away (122.5).
- Golden State is allowing fewer points at home (111.7 per game) than away (122.5).
- This year the Warriors are averaging more assists at home (30.5 per game) than away (29.2).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Matthew Dellavedova
|Out
|Finger
Warriors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Andre Iguodala
|Out
|Wrist
|Ryan Rollins
|Out For Season
|Foot
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.