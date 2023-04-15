The Atlanta Hawks are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the matchup is 230.5.

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -9.5 230.5

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

  • Atlanta has played 54 games this season that finished with a point total above 230.5 points.
  • Atlanta's average game total this season has been 236.6, 6.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Atlanta is 36-46-0 against the spread this year.
  • The Hawks have won in 12, or 35.3%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
  • Atlanta has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 24.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Hawks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 38 46.3% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8
Hawks 54 65.9% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

  • Atlanta has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Hawks have gone over the total seven times.
  • Against the spread, Atlanta has an identical winning percentage (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and away (18-23-0).
  • The Hawks score an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.
  • Atlanta has put together a 33-29 ATS record and a 39-23 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Celtics 45-37 13-12 43-39
Hawks 36-46 0-2 47-35

Hawks vs. Celtics Point Insights

Celtics Hawks
117.9
Points Scored (PG)
 118.4
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
31-11
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 33-29
39-3
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 39-23
111.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
4
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
41-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 25-12
49-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 27-10

