The Atlanta Hawks are 9.5-point underdogs heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The over/under for the matchup is 230.5.

Hawks vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, April 15, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -9.5 230.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

Atlanta has played 54 games this season that finished with a point total above 230.5 points.

Atlanta's average game total this season has been 236.6, 6.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta is 36-46-0 against the spread this year.

The Hawks have won in 12, or 35.3%, of the 34 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Atlanta has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 24.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Hawks vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 230.5 % of Games Over 230.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 38 46.3% 117.9 236.3 111.4 229.5 227.8 Hawks 54 65.9% 118.4 236.3 118.1 229.5 233.4

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

Atlanta has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall in its past 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Hawks have gone over the total seven times.

Against the spread, Atlanta has an identical winning percentage (.439) at home (18-23-0 record) and away (18-23-0).

The Hawks score an average of 118.4 points per game, seven more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

Atlanta has put together a 33-29 ATS record and a 39-23 overall record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Hawks vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 45-37 13-12 43-39 Hawks 36-46 0-2 47-35

Hawks vs. Celtics Point Insights

Celtics Hawks 117.9 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 31-11 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-29 39-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 39-23 111.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 41-22 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 25-12 49-14 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 27-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.