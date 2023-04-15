Clint Capela and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks hit the court versus the Boston Celtics in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 3:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 7, Capela posted 12 points and two blocks in a 136-131 loss against the 76ers.

With prop bets available for Capela, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Clint Capela Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 12 12.4 Rebounds 11.5 11 11 Assists -- 0.9 1 PRA 21.5 23.9 24.4 PR -- 23 23.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Clint Capela's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Clint Capela Insights vs. the Celtics

Capela has taken 8.2 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 7.1% and 9.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

Capela's Hawks average 102.9 possessions per game, which ranks 10th among NBA teams, while the Celtics have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.9 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Celtics are ranked fourth in the league, giving up 111.4 points per contest.

On the glass, the Celtics are 18th in the NBA, giving up 44 rebounds per contest.

The Celtics concede 23.1 assists per game, second-ranked in the league.

Clint Capela vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 21 12 9 0 0 0 0 11/16/2022 18 7 8 0 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Capela or any of his Hawks teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.