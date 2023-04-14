How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Thunder: Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NBA Play-In Tournament
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder are playing in the NBA Play-In Tournament.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: ESPN
- Watch Timberwolves vs. Thunder with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- This season, the Timberwolves have a 49% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.6% higher than the 47.4% of shots the Thunder's opponents have hit.
- In games Minnesota shoots better than 47.4% from the field, it is 31-14 overall.
- The Thunder are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 23rd.
- The Timberwolves score only 0.6 fewer points per game (115.8) than the Thunder allow (116.4).
- Minnesota has a 22-12 record when putting up more than 116.4 points.
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder have shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Timberwolves have averaged.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 25-15 straight-up record in games it shoots above 47.1% from the field.
- The Thunder are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Timberwolves sit at 26th.
- The Thunder's 117.5 points per game are just 1.7 more points than the 115.8 the Timberwolves allow to opponents.
- Oklahoma City has put together a 28-15 record in games it scores more than 115.8 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Timberwolves are posting 0.3 more points per game (115.9) than they are when playing on the road (115.6).
- In 2022-23, Minnesota is giving up 115 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 116.6.
- In home games, the Timberwolves are averaging 0.3 more threes per game (12.3) than on the road (12). However, they own a lower three-point percentage at home (35.5%) compared to on the road (37.6%).
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder put up more points per game at home (120.8) than on the road (114.1), and also allow fewer points at home (115.6) than on the road (117.1).
- In 2022-23 Oklahoma City is conceding 1.5 fewer points per game at home (115.6) than away (117.1).
- The Thunder average 1.8 more assists per game at home (25.3) than away (23.5).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Rudy Gobert
|Questionable
|Back
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Questionable
|Calf
|Jaylen Nowell
|Questionable
|Knee
|Naz Reid
|Out
|Wrist
|Jaden McDaniels
|Out
|Hand
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kenrich Williams
|Out For Season
|Wrist
|Aleksej Pokusevski
|Out
|Knee
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.