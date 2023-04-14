The Minnesota Timberwolves are 5.5-point favorites heading into an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Target Center on Friday, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Timberwolves 117 - Thunder 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 5.5)

Thunder (+ 5.5) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



The Timberwolves (39-41-2 ATS) have covered the spread 47.6% of the time, 9.7% less often than the Thunder (47-34-1) this year.

When the spread is set as 5.5 or more this season, Minnesota (9-12-1) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (40.9%) than Oklahoma City (16-9-1) does as the underdog (61.5%).

Minnesota's games have gone over the total 45.1% of the time this season (37 out of 82), less often than Oklahoma City's games have (43 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Timberwolves are 21-18, while the Thunder are 22-30 as moneyline underdogs.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

On offense, Minnesota is averaging 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in league). It is surrendering 115.8 points per contest at the other end (18th-ranked).

So far this year, the Timberwolves rank eighth in the league in assists, dishing out 26.2 per game.

The Timberwolves are making 12.2 treys per game (13th-ranked in NBA) this season, while sporting a 36.5% three-point percentage (13th-ranked).

Of the shots taken by Minnesota in 2022-23, 61.9% of them have been two-pointers (71.6% of the team's made baskets) and 38.1% have been from beyond three-point land (28.4%).

Thunder Performance Insights

Oklahoma City is the fifth-best squad in the league in points scored (117.5 per game) and 19th in points conceded (116.4).

The Thunder are 21st in the league in assists (24.4 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Thunder are 15th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.1). They are 17th in 3-point percentage at 35.6%.

Oklahoma City attempts 63.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 36.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.8% of Oklahoma City's buckets are 2-pointers, and 28.2% are 3-pointers.

