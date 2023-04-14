Brady Singer gets the nod on the mound for the Kansas City Royals in the first of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves and Ronald Acuna Jr. on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

The Royals have been listed as +110 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Braves (-130). The total is 9 runs for this contest (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds to go under).

Braves vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -130 +110 9 -120 +100 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games. Atlanta games have finished above the run total four consecutive times, and the average total in this span was 8.5 runs.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have been favored on the moneyline 11 total times this season. They've gone 7-4 in those games.

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, Atlanta has a 6-2 record (winning 75% of its games).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 56.5%.

Atlanta has had an over/under set by bookmakers 13 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in seven of those games (7-6-0).

The Braves have had a run line set for only one contest this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 4-3 5-1 3-1 6-3 6-3 3-1

