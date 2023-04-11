After going 0-for-1 in his last game, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luis Cessa) at 7:20 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Luis Cessa
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcell Ozuna? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate

  • Ozuna has two home runs and five walks while hitting .071.
  • Ozuna has gotten a hit in two of nine games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • He has homered in two of nine games played this year, and in 6.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Ozuna has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 5
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (20.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (20.0%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks third in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.55 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Reds give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.8 per game).
  • The Reds will send Cessa (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
  • His most recent time out came in relief on Monday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves while allowing hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.