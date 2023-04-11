In an NBA Play-In Tournament matchup, the Miami Heat will play the Atlanta Hawks.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks' 48.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.1 percentage points higher than the Heat have given up to their opponents (48.2%).

This season, Atlanta has a 25-11 record in games the team collectively shoots over 48.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 20th.

The Hawks score an average of 118.4 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 109.8 the Heat give up.

Atlanta is 39-23 when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks are better offensively, averaging 119.6 points per game, compared to 117.2 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 117.4 points per game at home, and 118.9 on the road.

Atlanta concedes 117.4 points per game at home, and 118.9 away.

This year the Hawks are picking up more assists at home (25.3 per game) than away (24.7).

Hawks Injuries