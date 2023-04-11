The Miami Heat will go up against the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA Playoffs Play-in Tournament.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Heat vs. Hawks matchup.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Hawks vs. Heat Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat have a -26 scoring differential, putting up 109.5 points per game (30th in the league) and allowing 109.8 (second in the NBA).

The Hawks put up 118.4 points per game (third in league) while giving up 118.1 per contest (25th in NBA). They have a +24 scoring differential.

The teams average 227.9 points per game combined, 0.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Miami has won 30 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 52 times.

Atlanta is 35-44-3 ATS this year.

