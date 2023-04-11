The Miami Heat are 5-point favorites heading into an NBA Playoffs Play-In game against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: FTX Arena

Hawks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Heat 116 - Hawks 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5)

Hawks (+ 5) Pick OU: Under (228)



The Heat have been less successful against the spread than the Hawks this year, sporting an ATS record of 30-48-4, as opposed to the 35-45-2 mark of the Hawks.

Miami covers the spread when it is a 5-point favorite or more 21.7% of the time. That's less often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 5 or more (63.6%).

When it comes to topping the total in 2022-23, Atlanta and its opponents do it more often (56.1% of the time) than Miami and its opponents (48.8%).

The Heat have a .621 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (36-22) this season, better than the .353 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (12-22).

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2022-23, Atlanta is third-best in the league on offense (118.4 points scored per game) and ranked 25th defensively (118.1 points allowed).

The Hawks are 18th in the NBA in assists (25 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23, the Hawks are 24th in the NBA in 3-point makes (10.8 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.2%).

In 2022-23, Atlanta has attempted 66.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 75.9% of Atlanta's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 24.1% have been 3-pointers.

