Matt Olson and Jonathan India will be among the star attractions when the Atlanta Braves play the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves average 1.2 home runs per game to rank ninth in baseball with 13 total home runs.

Atlanta's .417 slugging percentage is 15th in baseball.

The Braves have the ninth-best batting average in the league (.265).

Atlanta has the No. 11 offense in baseball, scoring 4.6 runs per game (51 total runs).

The Braves' .347 on-base percentage is sixth-best in MLB.

Braves hitters strike out 9.4 times per game, the most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Atlanta has a 3.73 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.374).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Kyle Wright makes his first start of the season for the Braves.

The 27-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 12 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went six scoreless innings.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 4/6/2023 Padres W 7-6 Home Spencer Strider Blake Snell 4/7/2023 Padres L 5-4 Home Jared Shuster Nick Martínez 4/8/2023 Padres L 4-1 Home Charlie Morton Michael Wacha 4/9/2023 Padres L 10-2 Home Dylan Dodd Seth Lugo 4/10/2023 Reds W 5-4 Home Bryce Elder Graham Ashcraft 4/11/2023 Reds - Home Kyle Wright Luis Cessa 4/12/2023 Reds - Home Spencer Strider Hunter Greene 4/14/2023 Royals - Away Charlie Morton Brady Singer 4/15/2023 Royals - Away Dylan Dodd Kris Bubic 4/16/2023 Royals - Away Bryce Elder Zack Greinke 4/17/2023 Padres - Away Kyle Wright Ryan Weathers

