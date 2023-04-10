How to Watch the Braves vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT
The Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds will meet on Monday at Truist Park, at 7:20 PM ET. Graham Ashcraft will start for Cincinnati, trying to shut down Austin Riley and company.
Braves vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank seventh in baseball with 12 home runs. They average 1.3 per game.
- Atlanta is eighth in MLB, slugging .435.
- The Braves have the eighth-best batting average in the majors (.265).
- Atlanta ranks 14th in runs scored with 44 (4.9 per game).
- The Braves rank sixth in MLB with a .343 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out nine times per game to rank 15th in the majors.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is 23rd in the majors with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.15).
- The Braves average baseball's 15th-ranked WHIP (1.338).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Elder (1-0) makes the start for the Braves, his second of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/5/2023
|Cardinals
|W 5-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Miles Mikolas
|4/6/2023
|Padres
|W 7-6
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Blake Snell
|4/7/2023
|Padres
|L 5-4
|Home
|Jared Shuster
|Nick Martínez
|4/8/2023
|Padres
|L 4-1
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Michael Wacha
|4/9/2023
|Padres
|L 10-2
|Home
|Dylan Dodd
|Seth Lugo
|4/10/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Graham Ashcraft
|4/11/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Luis Cessa
|4/12/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Hunter Greene
|4/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Brady Singer
|4/15/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Dylan Dodd
|Kris Bubic
|4/16/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Zack Greinke
