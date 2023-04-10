Austin Riley -- 1-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Graham Ashcraft on the mound, on April 10 at 7:20 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 against the Padres.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Austin Riley At The Plate

  • Riley is hitting .314 with a double, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 51st in batting average, 30th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.
  • Riley has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in two of 10 games played this year, and in 4.5% of his plate appearances.
  • In six games this season, Riley has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored in four games this year (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (33.3%)
2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (66.7%)

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 10 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds' 4.62 team ERA ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (six total, 0.8 per game).
  • Ashcraft (1-0) starts for the Reds, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the righty threw 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies while giving up hits.
