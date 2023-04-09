De'Andre Hunter plus his Atlanta Hawks teammates hit the court versus the Boston Celtics at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last time out, a 136-131 loss to the 76ers, Hunter tallied 14 points.

If you'd like to make predictions on Hunter's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 15.4 14.1 Rebounds 3.5 4.3 4.5 Assists -- 1.4 1.3 PRA 18.5 21.1 19.9 PR -- 19.7 18.6 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.2



De'Andre Hunter Insights vs. the Celtics

Hunter has taken 12.3 shots per game this season and made 5.7 per game, which account for 10.9% and 10.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 1.5 threes per game, or 11.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Hunter's opponents, the Celtics, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 102.0 possessions per game, while his Hawks rank 10th in possessions per game with 102.9.

The Celtics give up 111.4 points per game, fourth-ranked in the NBA.

The Celtics allow 44.0 rebounds per contest, ranking 18th in the NBA.

Conceding 23.1 assists per contest, the Celtics are the second-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Celtics have conceded 11.6 makes per game, fifth in the NBA.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 39 16 3 2 2 1 0 11/16/2022 34 13 4 0 2 0 0

