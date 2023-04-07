After going 2-for-3 with a double in his last game, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves face the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Nick Martinez) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-3 with a double) in his most recent game against the Padres.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Sean Murphy At The Plate (2022)

Murphy hit .250 with 37 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 58 walks.

Murphy picked up at least one hit 92 times last season in 148 games played (62.2%), including multiple hits on 34 occasions (23.0%).

He hit a home run in 17 of 148 games in 2022 (11.5%), including 2.9% of his trips to the plate.

In 26.4% of his games a season ago (39 of 148), Murphy drove in a run. In 16 of those games (10.8%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in nine contests.

He came around to score in 57 of his 148 games a season ago (38.5%), with two or more runs scored nine times (6.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 73 GP 74 .227 AVG .271 .323 OBP .345 .386 SLG .465 28 XBH 29 7 HR 11 28 RBI 38 58/33 K/BB 66/25 0 SB 1 Home Away 73 GP 75 42 (57.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 50 (66.7%) 15 (20.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 19 (25.3%) 26 (35.6%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (41.3%) 7 (9.6%) Games w/1+ HR 10 (13.3%) 17 (23.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 22 (29.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings (2022)