Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Padres - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves and Orlando Arcia, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Padres.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .370.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
- Arcia is batting .316 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Arcia has gotten a hit in six of seven games this season (85.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- In seven games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- In three games this year, Arcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In five games this season (71.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|6
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (66.7%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (nine total, 1.3 per game).
- Martinez (0-1) starts for the Padres, his second of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 5.14 ERA ranks 47th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 45th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.