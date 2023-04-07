The Atlanta Braves and Orlando Arcia, who went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI last time in action, battle Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at Truist Park, Friday at 7:20 PM ET.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia?

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

  • Arcia has two doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .370.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 23rd in the league in slugging.
  • Arcia is batting .316 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Arcia has gotten a hit in six of seven games this season (85.7%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In seven games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
  • In three games this year, Arcia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • In five games this season (71.4%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy?

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
1 GP 6
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
1 (100.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The Padres pitching staff is 16th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Padres have a 5.06 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Padres rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (nine total, 1.3 per game).
  • Martinez (0-1) starts for the Padres, his second of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Colorado Rockies, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 5.14 ERA ranks 47th, 1.143 WHIP ranks 34th, and 6.4 K/9 ranks 45th.
