Today's NBA slate features 11 games, including the matchup between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Catch live NBA games, plus tons of other sports and shows, with a free trial to Fubo!

Today's NBA Games

The Charlotte Hornets take on the Houston Rockets

The Rockets take to the home court of the Hornets on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

CHA Record: 26-54

26-54 HOU Record: 20-60

20-60 CHA Stats: 111.0 PPG (27th in NBA), 117.5 Opp. PPG (22nd)

111.0 PPG (27th in NBA), 117.5 Opp. PPG (22nd) HOU Stats: 110.7 PPG (28th in NBA), 118.8 Opp. PPG (27th)

Players to Watch

CHA Key Player: LaMelo Ball (23.3 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 8.4 APG)

LaMelo Ball (23.3 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 8.4 APG) HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (14.8 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: HOU -4

HOU -4 HOU Odds to Win: -178

-178 CHA Odds to Win: +151

+151 Total: 229 points

The Washington Wizards host the Miami Heat

The Heat go on the road to face the Wizards on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 34-46

34-46 MIA Record: 43-37

43-37 WAS Stats: 113.2 PPG (20th in NBA), 114.5 Opp. PPG (17th)

113.2 PPG (20th in NBA), 114.5 Opp. PPG (17th) MIA Stats: 109.3 PPG (30th in NBA), 109.7 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Daniel Gafford (8.9 PPG, 5.5 RPG)

Daniel Gafford (8.9 PPG, 5.5 RPG) MIA Key Player: Max Strus (11.7 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 2.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -4

MIA -4 MIA Odds to Win: -176

-176 WAS Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 217.5 points

Watch live NBA games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo.

The Indiana Pacers face the Detroit Pistons

The Pistons hope to pick up a road win at the Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

IND Record: 34-46

34-46 DET Record: 16-64

16-64 IND Stats: 116.0 PPG (10th in NBA), 119.2 Opp. PPG (29th)

116.0 PPG (10th in NBA), 119.2 Opp. PPG (29th) DET Stats: 110.5 PPG (29th in NBA), 118.8 Opp. PPG (27th)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Buddy Hield (16.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.8 APG)

Buddy Hield (16.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 2.8 APG) DET Key Player: Jaden Ivey (16.1 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: IND -6

IND -6 IND Odds to Win: -252

-252 DET Odds to Win: +209

+209 Total: 232.5 points

The Atlanta Hawks play the Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers look to pull off a road win at the Hawks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

ATL Record: 41-39

41-39 PHI Record: 52-28

52-28 ATL Stats: 118.3 PPG (third in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (24th)

118.3 PPG (third in NBA), 117.9 Opp. PPG (24th) PHI Stats: 114.7 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.7 Opp. PPG (third)

Players to Watch

ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 10.0 APG)

Trae Young (26.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 10.0 APG) PHI Key Player: Tobias Harris (14.7 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 2.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ATL -11.5

ATL -11.5 ATL Odds to Win: -661

-661 PHI Odds to Win: +473

+473 Total: 235.5 points

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

The Boston Celtics face the Toronto Raptors

The Raptors take to the home court of the Celtics on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BOS Record: 55-25

55-25 TOR Record: 40-40

40-40 BOS Stats: 117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)

117.9 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.5 Opp. PPG (sixth) TOR Stats: 112.9 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

BOS Key Player: Jayson Tatum (30.2 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Jayson Tatum (30.2 PPG, 8.8 RPG, 4.6 APG) TOR Key Player: Pascal Siakam (24.3 PPG, 7.9 RPG, 5.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: TOR -2

TOR -2 TOR Odds to Win: -130

-130 BOS Odds to Win: +109

+109 Total: 223 points

The Brooklyn Nets play host to the Orlando Magic

The Magic look to pull off a road win at the Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BKN Record: 44-36

44-36 ORL Record: 34-46

34-46 BKN Stats: 113.6 PPG (18th in NBA), 112.6 Opp. PPG (eighth)

113.6 PPG (18th in NBA), 112.6 Opp. PPG (eighth) ORL Stats: 111.8 PPG (26th in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (16th)

Players to Watch

BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (20.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Mikal Bridges (20.4 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 3.3 APG) ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (20.0 PPG, 6.9 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: BKN -9.5

BKN -9.5 BKN Odds to Win: -507

-507 ORL Odds to Win: +386

+386 Total: 221 points

The New Orleans Pelicans play the New York Knicks

The Knicks hope to pick up a road win at the Pelicans on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

NO Record: 41-39

41-39 NY Record: 47-33

47-33 NO Stats: 114.5 PPG (15th in NBA), 112.6 Opp. PPG (eighth)

114.5 PPG (15th in NBA), 112.6 Opp. PPG (eighth) NY Stats: 115.9 PPG (11th in NBA), 112.8 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

NO Key Player: CJ McCollum (20.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.8 APG)

CJ McCollum (20.8 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 5.8 APG) NY Key Player: Immanuel Quickley (14.6 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 3.4 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: NO -8.5

NO -8.5 NO Odds to Win: -354

-354 NY Odds to Win: +280

+280 Total: 223.5 points

The Milwaukee Bucks play the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies go on the road to face the Bucks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIL Record: 58-22

58-22 MEM Record: 50-30

50-30 MIL Stats: 117.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (12th)

117.1 PPG (sixth in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (12th) MEM Stats: 116.9 PPG (ninth in NBA), 112.9 Opp. PPG (12th)

Players to Watch

MIL Key Player: Bobby Portis (14.1 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 1.5 APG)

Bobby Portis (14.1 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 1.5 APG) MEM Key Player: Ja Morant (26.4 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 8.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MEM -7.5

MEM -7.5 MEM Odds to Win: -321

-321 MIL Odds to Win: +253

+253 Total: 230 points

The Dallas Mavericks host the Chicago Bulls

The Bulls hope to pick up a road win at the Mavericks on Friday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 38-42

38-42 CHI Record: 38-42

38-42 DAL Stats: 114.2 PPG (16th in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (15th)

114.2 PPG (16th in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (15th) CHI Stats: 113.2 PPG (20th in NBA), 112.2 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (32.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 8.1 APG)

Luka Doncic (32.7 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 8.1 APG) CHI Key Player: Nikola Vucevic (17.7 PPG, 11.1 RPG, 3.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DAL -5.5

DAL -5.5 DAL Odds to Win: -223

-223 CHI Odds to Win: +188

+188 Total: 217.5 points

The Sacramento Kings play host to the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors take to the home court of the Kings on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 48-32

48-32 GS Record: 42-38

42-38 SAC Stats: 121.3 PPG (first in NBA), 118.2 Opp. PPG (26th)

121.3 PPG (first in NBA), 118.2 Opp. PPG (26th) GS Stats: 118.5 PPG (second in NBA), 117.6 Opp. PPG (23rd)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (19.2 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 7.3 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (19.2 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 7.3 APG) GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (29.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -9

GS -9 GS Odds to Win: -414

-414 SAC Odds to Win: +326

+326 Total: 235 points

The Los Angeles Lakers face the Phoenix Suns

The Suns take to the home court of the Lakers on Friday at 10:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

LAL Record: 41-39

41-39 PHO Record: 45-35

45-35 LAL Stats: 117.0 PPG (eighth in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (20th)

117.0 PPG (eighth in NBA), 116.7 Opp. PPG (20th) PHO Stats: 113.7 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.4 Opp. PPG (fifth)

Players to Watch

LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (26.3 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 2.6 APG)

Anthony Davis (26.3 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 2.6 APG) PHO Key Player: Deandre Ayton (18.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: LAL -12.5

LAL -12.5 LAL Odds to Win: -767

-767 PHO Odds to Win: +535

+535 Total: 224.5 points

See links for offer details, offers not available in all states and areas. Must be 21+ to gamble. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.