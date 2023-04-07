(6-1) will square off against the (3-4) at Truist Park on Friday, April 7 at 7:20 PM ET. Currently stuck at 1 strikeouts, Jared Shuster will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -125, while the underdog Padres have +105 odds to play spoiler. The matchup's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Braves vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Shuster - ATL (0-1, 7.71 ERA) vs Nick Martinez - SD (0-1, 5.14 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Braves versus Padres game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Braves (-125) in this matchup, means that you think the Braves will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $18.00 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Matt Olson get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Braves vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won four of the five games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter, the Braves have a 3-1 record (winning 75% of their games).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Padres were defeated in the one game they played as the underdog this season.

The Padres have played as an underdog of +105 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

Braves vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Travis d'Arnaud 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+175) Austin Riley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+165) Matt Olson 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+150) Ronald Acuña Jr. - 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+195) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Braves, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +750 2nd 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.