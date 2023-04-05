Marcell Ozuna -- 0-for-2 in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the hill, on April 5 at 1:15 PM ET.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Game Time: 1:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate (2022)

Ozuna hit .226 with 19 doubles, 23 home runs and 31 walks.

Ozuna reached base via a hit in 78 of 127 games last season (61.4%), including multiple hits in 18.1% of those games (23 of them).

Including the 127 games he logged a plate appearance in last season, he homered in 20 of them (15.7%), taking the pitcher deep in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.1% of his games a season ago (37 of 127), Ozuna picked up an RBI. In 16 of those games (12.6%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in two contests.

In 35.4% of his games last season (45 of 127), he scored at least a run, and in nine (7.1%) he scored more than once.

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 62 GP 62 .222 AVG .229 .275 OBP .273 .417 SLG .408 23 XBH 19 11 HR 12 27 RBI 29 56/16 K/BB 66/15 2 SB 0 Home Away 64 GP 63 38 (59.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (63.5%) 10 (15.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%) 21 (32.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (38.1%) 9 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (17.5%) 19 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (28.6%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)