Ozzie Albies -- 1-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Steven Matz on the mound, on April 4 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Cardinals Starter: Steven Matz
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ozzie Albies At The Plate (2022)

  • Albies hit .247 with 16 doubles, eight home runs and 16 walks.
  • Albies reached base via a hit in 45 of 64 games last season (70.3%), including multiple hits in 21.9% of those games (14 of them).
  • He homered in 12.5% of his games last season (64 in all), leaving the ballpark in 3% of his trips to home plate.
  • Albies picked up an RBI in 32.8% of his 64 games last season, with more than one RBI in 14.1% of those contests (nine). He drove in three or more runs in three games.
  • He touched home plate in 46.9% of his 64 games last season, with more than one run in 9.4% of those games (six).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
36 GP 28
.271 AVG .219
.322 OBP .258
.444 SLG .368
15 XBH 9
4 HR 4
27 RBI 8
28/10 K/BB 19/6
1 SB 2
Home Away
36 GP 28
26 (72.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 19 (67.9%)
8 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (21.4%)
15 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (53.6%)
4 (11.1%) Games w/1+ HR 4 (14.3%)
14 (38.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (25.0%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in MLB.
  • The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.79).
  • The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Matz gets the call to start for the Cardinals, his first of the season.
  • The 31-year-old lefty last appeared Monday, Oct. 3 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he came on in relief and went one scoreless inning.
  • Last season he finished with a 5.25 ERA and a 1.25 WHIP over his 15 games, compiling a 5-3 record.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.