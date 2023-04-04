The Atlanta Hawks (39-39) will visit the Chicago Bulls (38-40) after losing three road games in a row.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

TV: Bally Sports

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 48.1% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points above the 46.8% shooting opponents of the Bulls have averaged.

Atlanta is 27-15 when it shoots better than 46.8% from the field.

The Bulls are the 28th best rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank eighth.

The Hawks put up an average of 118.1 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 112.2 the Bulls allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 35-21 when it scores more than 112.2 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

At home the Hawks average 119 points per game, 1.8 more than on the road (117.2). On defense they allow 116.9 points per game at home, 2.3 less than on the road (119.2).

In 2022-23 Atlanta is conceding 2.3 fewer points per game at home (116.9) than on the road (119.2).

The Hawks pick up 0.4 more assists per game at home (25) than on the road (24.6).

Hawks Injuries