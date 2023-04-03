Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cardinals - April 3
Published: Apr. 3, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (coming off going 0-for-2) and the Atlanta Braves play the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Woodford. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate (2022)
- Acuna had a .356 on-base percentage and batted .266.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball last season, his batting average ranked 48th, his on-base percentage ranked 31st, and he was 77th in the league in slugging.
- In 67.5% of his 123 games last season, Acuna had a hit. He also had 37 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He hit a home run in 10.6% of his games last year (13 of 123), and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Acuna drove in a run in 34 games last year out 123 (27.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (8.9%). He drove in three or more runs in four games.
- In 58 of 123 games last year (47.2%) he touched home plate, and in 13 of those games (10.6%) he scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|58
|.268
|AVG
|.263
|.359
|OBP
|.353
|.460
|SLG
|.370
|23
|XBH
|16
|10
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|19
|62/30
|K/BB
|64/27
|13
|SB
|16
|Home
|Away
|62
|GP
|61
|42 (67.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|41 (67.2%)
|18 (29.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|19 (31.1%)
|33 (53.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|25 (41.0%)
|9 (14.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (6.6%)
|18 (29.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (26.2%)
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
- The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allowed the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Woodford gets the call to start for the Cardinals, his first of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 5, the 26-year-old right-hander, came out of the bullpen and went two scoreless innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
- In his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 4-0 record, had a 2.23 ERA, and a 1.117 WHIP.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.