After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jake Woodford) at 7:45 PM ET on Monday.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Monday, April 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jake Woodford
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Marcell Ozuna At The Plate (2022)

  • Ozuna hit .226 with 19 doubles, 23 home runs and 31 walks.
  • Ozuna got a hit in 61.4% of his 127 games last year, with multiple hits in 18.1% of those games.
  • He homered in 20 of 127 games in 2022 (15.7%), including 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Ozuna drove in a run in 37 of 127 games last season (29.1%), including 16 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (12.6%). He had three or more RBIs in two games.
  • He scored a run in 45 of 127 games last year (35.4%), including nine multi-run games (7.1%).

Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
62 GP 62
.222 AVG .229
.275 OBP .273
.417 SLG .408
23 XBH 19
11 HR 12
27 RBI 29
56/16 K/BB 66/15
2 SB 0
Home Away
64 GP 63
38 (59.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 40 (63.5%)
10 (15.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (20.6%)
21 (32.8%) Games w/1+ Run 24 (38.1%)
9 (14.1%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (17.5%)
19 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 18 (28.6%)

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Cardinals had a collective 7.4 K/9 last season, the worst in the league.
  • The Cardinals' 3.79 team ERA ranked ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cardinals surrendered the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Woodford makes his first start of the season for the Cardinals.
  • The 26-year-old righty last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he came on in relief and went two scoreless innings.
  • Over his 27 appearances last season he finished with a 2.23 ERA and a 1.117 WHIP, compiling a 4-0 record.
