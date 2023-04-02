Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (37-41) battle the Atlanta Hawks (38-39) at State Farm Arena on Sunday, April 2, 2023. The game will begin at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Hawks vs. Mavericks matchup.

Hawks vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 2, 2023

Sunday, April 2, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW

NBA TV, BSSE, and BSSW Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Hawks vs. Mavericks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Hawks vs. Mavericks Betting Trends

The Hawks score 117.9 points per game (fourth in the NBA) and give up 117.9 (24th in the league) for a -3 scoring differential overall.

The Mavericks put up 113.9 points per game (16th in league) while giving up 113.5 per outing (15th in NBA). They have a +28 scoring differential.

These teams are scoring 231.8 points per game between them, 14.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams score 231.4 points per game combined, 14.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta has put together a 33-41-3 ATS record so far this year.

Dallas has won 28 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 50 times.

Hawks and Mavericks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +25000 +9000 -110 Mavericks +12000 +4500 +650

Looking to place a futures bet on the Hawks? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.