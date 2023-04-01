Eddie Rosario is back in the lineup for the Atlanta Braves and will face Josiah Gray and the Washington Nationals April 1 at 4:05 PM ET.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023

Saturday, April 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Stadium: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray

Josiah Gray TV Channel: MASN

MASN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eddie Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eddie Rosario At The Plate (2022)

Rosario hit .212 with 12 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 17 walks.

In 37 of 84 games last season (44.0%) Rosario got at least one hit, and in 13 of those contests (15.5%) he picked up more than one.

He hit a home run in 6.0% of his games last season (84 in all), going deep in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Rosario picked up an RBI in 16 of 84 games last year, with multiple RBIs in three of them. He drove in three or more runs in two games.

In 25 of 84 games last season (29.8%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 43 GP 37 .176 AVG .252 .225 OBP .297 .305 SLG .353 8 XBH 10 4 HR 1 14 RBI 10 41/9 K/BB 27/8 1 SB 2 Home Away 45 GP 39 16 (35.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 21 (53.8%) 5 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (20.5%) 14 (31.1%) Games w/1+ Run 11 (28.2%) 4 (8.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (2.6%) 10 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (15.4%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)