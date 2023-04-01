On Saturday, Austin Riley (coming off going 0-for-2 with an RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Josiah Gray. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Nationals Park
  • Nationals Starter: Josiah Gray
  • TV Channel: MASN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Austin Riley At The Plate (2022)

  • Riley collected 168 total hits while slugging .528.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 38th, his on-base percentage ranked 35th, and he was eighth in the league in slugging.
  • In 64.4% of his games last year (105 of 163), Riley had a base hit, and in 50 of those games (30.7%) he recorded more than one hit.
  • In 37 of 163 games last year, he homered (22.7%). He went deep in 5.5% of his trips to the plate in 2022.
  • Riley picked up an RBI in 36.2% of his 163 games last year, with more than one RBI in 13.5% of those games (22). He drove in three or more runs in 10 games.
  • He crossed home plate in 75 of his 163 games a year ago (46.0%), with two or more runs scored 15 times (9.2%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

80 GP 79
.297 AVG .249
.363 OBP .338
.601 SLG .456
45 XBH 34
24 HR 14
49 RBI 44
89/27 K/BB 79/31
1 SB 1
82 GP 81
58 (70.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 47 (58.0%)
26 (31.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 24 (29.6%)
42 (51.2%) Games w/1+ Run 33 (40.7%)
24 (29.3%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (16.0%)
33 (40.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 26 (32.1%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Nationals had a collective 7.8 K/9 last season, which ranked 23rd in MLB.
  • The Nationals' 5.01 team ERA ranked 29th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combined to give up 244 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (the most in baseball).
  • Gray will make his first start of the season for the Nationals.
  • The 25-year-old right-hander last appeared Wednesday, Sept. 28 against the Atlanta Braves, when he started and went six innings.
  • In his 28 appearances last season he put together a 7-10 record, had a 5.02 ERA, and a 1.359 WHIP.
