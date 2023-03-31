The injury report for the Atlanta Hawks (38-38) ahead of their game against the Brooklyn Nets (41-35) currently features just one player. The matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, March 31 from Barclays Center.

In their last time out, the Hawks won on Tuesday 120-118 against the Cavaliers. In the victory, Dejounte Murray paced the Hawks with 29 points.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De'Andre Hunter SF Out Knee 15.4 4.3 1.4

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Nets Injuries: Ben Simmons: Out For Season (Knee), Day'Ron Sharpe: Questionable (Ankle)

Hawks vs. Nets Game Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: YES and BSSE

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with fuboTV.

Hawks Season Insights

The Hawks score 118 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 112.8 the Nets allow.

Atlanta has a 34-21 record when putting up more than 112.8 points.

The Hawks' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 123.4 points per contest compared to the 118 they've averaged this year.

Atlanta connects on 1.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10.8 (24th in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.9.

The Hawks rank fifth in the league by averaging 115.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 28th in the NBA, allowing 116.5 points per 100 possessions.

Hawks vs. Nets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Hawks -1.5 240

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.