UAB vs. North Texas: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - March 30
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:20 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The North Texas Mean Green (30-7, 16-4 C-USA) and the UAB Blazers (29-9, 14-6 C-USA) take the floor in a game with no set line at Orleans Arena on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET on ESPN2.
UAB vs. North Texas Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
- Where: Paradise, Nevada
- Venue: Orleans Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Blazers Betting Records & Stats
- In the Blazers' 30 games with a set total, 20 have hit the over (66.7%).
- UAB's ATS record is 14-16-0 this season.
- North Texas (15-14-0 ATS) has covered the spread 51.7% of the time, five% more often than UAB (14-16-0) this season.
UAB vs. North Texas Over/Under Stats
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|North Texas
|64.4
|145.7
|55.7
|126
|120.6
|UAB
|81.3
|145.7
|70.3
|126
|147.3
Additional UAB Insights & Trends
- UAB is 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Blazers have gone over the total in six of their past 10 outings.
- UAB has covered 10 times in 22 chances against the spread in conference play this season.
- The Blazers put up an average of 81.3 points per game, 25.6 more points than the 55.7 the Mean Green give up.
- When it scores more than 55.7 points, UAB is 12-14 against the spread and 23-7 overall.
North Texas vs. UAB Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|North Texas
|15-14-0
|14-15-0
|UAB
|14-16-0
|20-10-0
UAB vs. North Texas Home/Away Splits
|North Texas
|UAB
|14-2
|Home Record
|17-2
|10-3
|Away Record
|7-5
|7-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-7-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-6-0
|65.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.6
|63.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|78.3
|4-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|6-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|8-3-0
